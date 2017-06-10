MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- There are few things that say summer more than a good bike ride. People with Team Share The Road, Green and Phillips and News 5 partnered together Saturday to make sure kids on two wheels know the rules of the road.

“What’s fun about it is you get taught how to not get crashed by cars,” says Andryuna Harman.

Andryuna Harman is here with her mom, who love making things like this just one more thing they can do together.

“We do this, we like family things so this is one of the good things about us getting out today,” says Katrena Harman.

After picking up their helmets, the kids were taught correct hand signals to use if they were to ride on the road.

Then came the big test—maneuvering an obstacle course where they had to yield to pictures of squirrels, cars and mothers with baby strollers

Then they came to a couple of stop signs and then they finally got to cross the finish line.

“But this is a great thing here, the kids here today are really paying attention, something I didn’t do when I was a kid! Ha!” says Randy Patrick.

After the tough work came the fun part—bike races! One little guy got help from the Flash who later decided to join in the fun! After all was said and done, everyone was a winner.

“Once you start learning at a young age, you just keep following the same paths as you grow up, be aware of your surroundings and follow the traffic rules and enjoy the outdoors,” says Deena Tyler with Team Share The Road.

The event lasted from 9:00 a.m. to noon.