Gov. Ivey hiring outside firm for public relations work

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is hiring an outside firm to do communications and public relations work for the governor, who was suddenly catapulted into office this spring.

The Alabama governor’s office has its own press office with several employees who send out news releases and answers reporters’ questions.

Ivey spokeswoman Eileen Jones in an emailed statement said that Direct Response is needed to “support the ongoing transition to the Ivey Administration on a number of topics.”