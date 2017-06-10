Gov. Ivey hiring outside firm for public relations work

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office is hiring an outside firm to do communications and public relations work for the governor, who was suddenly catapulted into office this spring.

The Alabama governor’s office has its own press office with several employees who send out news releases and answers reporters’ questions.

Ivey spokeswoman Eileen Jones in an emailed statement said that Direct Response is needed to “support the ongoing transition to the Ivey Administration on a number of topics.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s