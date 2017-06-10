Georgia dog show taking precautions against canine flu

By Published:

PERRY, Ga. (AP) – Organizers of a dog show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds are taking extra precautions after a dozen cases of H3N2 canine influenza were traced to shows last month in Georgia and Florida.

The Southeastern Regional Agility Championships hosted by Canine Capers began Thursday at the fairgrounds in Perry and runs through Sunday.

WMAZ-TV reports organizers are urging competitors to keep dog crates and RVs at least 20 feet from each other.

Hand sanitizer and gloves are being used when handling leashes.

Erica Linsley, the group’s trial chair, has two dogs competing and says she’s not worried.

Health officials last month confirmed 12 canine flu cases in Florida started among dogs at two shows – including the Perry fairgrounds.

Dog flu deaths are rare and most dogs make full recoveries.

