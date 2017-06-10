Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people

By Published:
Geese

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.

Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people. It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.

Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given clean clothes. Police reported that the guests were “healthy and happy” after the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s