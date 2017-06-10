Fred Richardson Says Next Term Will Be His Last

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

In announcing his next run for a seat on the Mobile City Council, longtime District 1 Councilman Fred Richardson says, if he wins, this next term will be his last. He sent a letter out Friday afternoon

I thank you for allowing me to represent you for the past 20 years from a position of strength. I am strong downtown simply because in each election your support for me was strong. I ask for your strong support again in the August 22nd Municipal Election. This will be my last term. I want to remain to help guide our city through difficult issues including council reapportionment, possibly annexation, Jurisdictional change, CIP Funds continuation, continued community and economic development, business and job recruitment. –Richardson E-mail

Richardson has been one of the most outspoken members of the Mobile City Council for years. He is known as a tireless advocate for his district and often provides some of the most colorful commentaries to come out of any Mobile City Council meeting. Richardson won’t be going into the August election unopposed. He faces a challenge from Timothy Hollis, who announced his candidacy in April.

Let me be clear! I am not a politician. I am a servant to the people. I will be forthcoming and honest. I am here to serve you, I am here to be your voice.– Hollis E-mail