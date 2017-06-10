Car strikes pedestrians outside Amsterdam station, 5 injured

BRUSSELS (AP) – Amsterdam police say that a car has struck pedestrians outside the city’s main railway station, injuring five people.

The driver has been arrested. Police tweeted that two of the injured have been hospitalized and three others have been treated at the scene.

Police also said that the driver was parked in a place where he wasn’t allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police on Saturday and ran into a wall.

Police also say the car has been searched and that the driver has been questioned. Amsterdam police say ‘no indication whatsoever’ car incident is extremist attack.

