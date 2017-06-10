BREAKING: Severed head found at Jackson Home

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — The Jackson Police department began an investigation into a “suspicious death” Saturday morning where a decapitated unidentified male was found.

According to the JPD, at approximately 9:19 AM Saturday morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call on 1536 Deer Park Street. Officers found a head of a black male on the front steps of the residence.

The remains of the body have yet to be uncovered. Coroners are in the process of identifying the remains of the deceased.

Neighbors also reported hearing gunfire Friday evening. Any relation between these events has yet to be confirmed. This investigation is ongoing.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, this is the 28th homicide to occur this year in Jackson.

Update: Jackson Police are currently on the scene at Green Avenue where investigators have found a burned human torso.

Currently investigators are working to determine if this is linked to the discovery of a human head found on Deer Park Street in Jackson, Saturday morning.