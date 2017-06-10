BREAKING: Prichard Homicide Suspect arrested in Mobile

Published: Updated:

PRICAHRD, AL (WKRG)- A Mobile man is behind bars and charged with three counts of Robbery 1st degree and a Pistol-certain persons forbidden charge according to jail records.

Mobile Police made the arrest of 33-year-old Johnathan Reed at 3:35 A.M. Saturday unrelated to the Prichard murder.

According to a press release Reed is the alleged murder suspect in the death of 41-year-old Harry Matthews of Prichard.

The homicide occurred Friday June 9, 2017, at 11:15 p.m. on Meaher Street in Prichard according to the release.

 

