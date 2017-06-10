Alabama city receives grant to extend bike trail

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) – A $333,000 grant has been awarded to Decatur and will be used to extend the Bill Sims Bike Trail farther into the southwest part of the city.

Republican state Sen. Arthur Orr, of Decatur, said Friday the federal grant is administered through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program.

The Decatur Daily reports the roughly 1-mile asphalt trail would run along the north side of Modaus Road from Cedar Ridge Middle School to Jack Allen Private Drive near Jack Allen Sports Complex.

Mayor Tab Bowling says the extension will give the trail a much-needed connection to Jack Allen park and five schools. City grant writer Dana Pigg says the grant requires a 20 percent match, roughly $83,000 from the city. The City Council must approve the matching money.

