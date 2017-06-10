2 Mississippi Officers arrested and charged with DUI

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG)

Two officers were arrested and charged with DUI, first offence and disorderly conduct on Friday, June 9.

Jackson County Deputies responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. of a fight in the parking lot of Beachview Package Store at 3709 Beachview Drive in Gulf Park Estates.

According to a press release from Jackson County Police Department, there was some sort of altercation on the road between the two officers, which led to them geting into a fight at the package store. One officer is Raymond Lias from Moss Point and the other officer is Michael Ladnier from Pascagoula.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident and were taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.