2 Mississippi Officers arrested and charged with DUI

By Published:

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG)

Two officers were arrested and charged with DUI, first offence and disorderly conduct on Friday, June 9.

Jackson County Deputies responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. of a fight in the parking lot of Beachview Package Store at 3709 Beachview Drive in Gulf Park Estates.

According to a press release from Jackson County Police Department, there was some sort of altercation on the road between the two officers, which led to them geting into a fight at the package store. One officer is Raymond Lias from Moss Point and the other officer is Michael Ladnier from Pascagoula.

Ladnier Michael

Both officers were off duty at the time of the incident and were taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Lias Raymond

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s