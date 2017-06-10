2 Jet-skiers rescued after spending night in swamp

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (CNN) — Two jet skiers were rescued after spending almost 12 hours stranded in a Florida Swamp.

The pair were reported missing after they did not return from an evening ride. Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputies spend the evening searching for the men.

The two were finally located by an air rescue unit the next morning. They had spent the night floating in the marshes on the watercraft and were treated for minor injuries, including a barb from a stingray.

The rescue wasn’t a complete happy ending. After the rescue, one of the men was arrested for two warrants.