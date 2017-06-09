Woman Claims Craigslist Repairman Disabled Her Car in Destin

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Texas woman called authorities Wednesday evening after she says a Craigslist repairman ripped her off and disabled her car.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the 28-year-old woman told deputies that she hired “Kevin” through an ad on Craigslist to repair the alternator in her 2006 Ford Escape.

The woman met “Kevin” at the Walmart in Destin, Fla. who worked on her car for about 90 minutes, but then told her that he couldn’t finish the job because he could not remove a bolt. As a result, the two argued over payment then he asked the woman to go inside Walmart and buy a part he needed for the engine.

While the woman waited in the check-out line, “Kevin” called her and said he was disabling her car because of her boyfriend’s attitude. When she finally got back to the car, all the visible wiring had been cut and the car was not operational.

Deputies from Okaloosa County responded to the Walmart on Wednesday evening, but no arrest has been made.

