Swimming Advisory Issued for Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Health officials are advising the public that two areas in Baldwin County are not safe for swimming.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Perdido Bay after recent tests of the water returned poor results.

The problem zone in Mobile Bay is concentrated to the area near Fairhope Public Beach, Volanta Avenue and the Orange Street Pier. For Perdido Bay, the area near Kee Avenue and Spanish Cove in Lillian has seen poor water quality.

Swimming in the water could result in an increased risk of illness. Tests of the water showed bacteria levels were above the level set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Health officials will continue to test the water and once the bacteria level falls below the threshold, the swimming advisory will be lifted.