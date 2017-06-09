Robert Howard Denied Bond for Naomi Jones Murder Charge

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The man arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones was denied bond in his first court appearance Friday.

Robert Howard appeared through a video monitor in the courtroom and chose not to speak, other than answering questions from the judge.  Howard was denied bond on the murder charge and was assigned a public defender.

The convicted sex offender in Alabama is accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Jones before dumping her body in Eight Mile Creek in Pensacola.

Naomi disappeared from her apartment complex Aspen Village on May 31st, 2017, and was found dead five days later.

Authorities say the cause of death was Asphyxiation.

 

