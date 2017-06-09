New Orleans Man accused of posing as an officer, killing 68-year-old man

LAKESHORE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a Louisiana man fatally shot someone while posing as a police officer in Mississippi.

37-year-old Christopher May of New Orleans was charged with impersonating a police officer, armed robbery and capital murder in the death of 68-year-old Clifford Burke.

Hancock County Investigator Glenn Grannan says Burke was driving to a fishing trip Wednesday.

He pulled over after spotting a white Ford Crown Victoria flashing blue lights behind him. May approached the vehicle and shot Burke twice before taking his wallet.

Burke described the shooter before being taken to the hospital, where he died. Authorities found the vehicle that matched the description and later took May into custody. Chief Deputy Don Bass says May’s bond was set Thursday at $1,110,000 on the three charges. He did not know if May has a lawyer.

