Murder Suspect in Naomi Jones Case to appear in Court Friday Morning

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Friday morning, the suspect accused of murdering a 12-year-old girl from Pensacola, FL will face a judge for the first time on the murder charge.

Convicted sex offender, 38-year-old Robert L. Howard has a bond hearing at 9:30 a.m. in an Escambia County, FL Courtroom.

He’s the man authorities say kidnapped and killed Naomi Jones before dumping her body in eight mile creek in Pensacola.

The state attorney’s office has asked for no bond in the case.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced the arrest of Howard earlier that morning with charges of kidnapping, a sex offender violation charge resulting in a 600-thousand dollar bond, and a first degree murder.

Naomi disappeared from her apartment complex Aspen Village on May 31st, 2017, and was found dead five days later.

Authorities say the cause of death was Asphyxiation.

News 5 will carry the bond hearing live on facebook beginning at 9:30 and provide updates on News 5 at noon.

 

 

 

