Man With Dementia Missing From Saraland

Saraland, AL (WKRG) – The search is on for Retired Coast Guard Senior Chief Wilton “Wille” Payne. Family members say the 79-year old man suffers from dementia and he was last seen this afternoon around 2:20pm, at his home in Spanish Trace in Saraland.

Payne is believed to be driving a 2009 Black Chevy Avalanche with a Retired Coast Guard tag 9AF95. The front license plate features the Coast Guard anchor symbol.

Family members say it’s possible Payne is trying to get to Dauphin Island, where the family owns a second home. If you think you’ve seen Willie Payne, call the Saraland Police Department.