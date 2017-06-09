Jury to Hear Bill Cosby’s Testimony About Quaaludes and Sex

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Jurors at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian’s lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

Prosecutors are expected to continue focusing on Cosby’s testimony on Friday.

It’s giving jurors a look at his view of the January 2004 encounter where Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

The 79-year-old Cosby has said he will not testify. That means jurors will only hear from him through the deposition from Constand’s civil lawsuit and a prior police interview.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)