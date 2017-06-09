Jackson Police seek former officer who missed assault trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Jackson police officer was set to stand trial Thursday for assault, but he didn’t show up for court.

Justin Roberts’ attorney, Francis Springer, said that’s because his client didn’t know about the court date.

Roberts was due in Hinds County Justice Court Thursday morning, and when he didn’t show, a warrant was issued for failure to appear.

Springer tells WJTV that he didn’t know his client was ordered to go to court until he saw our report on WJTV 12 at Noon.

Springer said he then went to talk with authorities about the issue. That’s when they realized Roberts was ordered to go to court, but the order was sent to the Jackson Police Headquarters, and not directly to Roberts.

Justice Court Clerk Patricia Woods says the only address on file for Roberts was the address to JPD headquarters.

A witness videotaped Ladarius Brown being hit by Roberts while he was in handcuffs. He was fired from the police department a few days after the video surfaced.

The failure to appear and bench warrant were withdrawn.