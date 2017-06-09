Hit & Run Leads to High-Speed Chase Across Mobile-Prichard

UPDATE: Suspect is 25-year-old Tyneil Thomas.

Victims of a hit and run in Mobile chased down the accused offender into the city of Prichard Friday afternoon. Prichard Police said it all began at the McDonald’s on St. Stephens Road at Old Stone Street.

The victims were hit from behind. They did not want to let the offender get away so they followed him. It soon led to a high-speed chase ending in the area of the bus depot. The subject then got out on foot, and the victims continued to purse them until police got on scene. After a brief game of hide and seek, Prichard Police were able to find and arrest the suspect. He will be booked into Mobile Metro.

The two victims did suffer injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.