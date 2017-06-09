Governor Kay Ivey Reacts to Execution

Jessica Taloney Published:
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey quickly reacted to the execution of Robert Melson.

Melson was executed at 10:27 p.m. Thursday at Holman Prison in Atmore for the 1994 murders of three Popeye’s Chicken employees in Gadsden, Alabama.

In a statement emailed to the media, Ivey said “As governor, I do not relish the responsibility that I hold related to executions of those convicted of capital murder in this state.  However, it is my duty and my charge, on behalf of the people of Alabama, to ensure that justice is done, by both the victims and the convicted.”  The statement went on to say “the laws of this state have been carried out.  It is my prayer that, with tonight’s events, the victims’ families can finally have closure.”

Robert Melson died by lethal injection on June 8, 2017.

 

