MPD: ‘Dangerous’ Suspect Wanted for Shooting into Vehicle in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a dangerous suspect wanted for an April shooting.

In a press release, Mobile Police have announced they are searching for 23-year-old Brandon Pettway, who is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle on April 29 in the Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane area.

Pettway has an arrest history of Unlawful Drug Distribution, Robbery, Burglary and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.

Pettway is currently out on bond for prior arrests. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pettway is asked to call 251-208-7211.