BREAKING: Matthew Moberg Charged with Capital Murder in Death of Brian Parker

GREENE COUNTY, MS (WKRG) — Mississippi authorities are charging 22-year-old Matthew Moberg with capital murder in the death of Brian Jessie Parker.

News 5 has confirmed that the capital murder charge was filed against Moberg by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Moberg is still being held in Mobile Metro Jail after running from deputies attempting to question him about Brian Parker’s disappearance. He will be extradited to Mississippi to answer the charge.

Moberg is the latest person to be seen alive with Parker, 16, when the two were spotted on surveillance camera footage at a Dollar General store in Lucedale.

Parker’s body was discovered last Wednesday evening down an old logging trail off Mississippi Highway 63. The 16-year-old had been missing for several days, with expanded search efforts in the hopes of finding Parker alive.

On Wednesday, Parker’s death was ruled a homicide by the Greene County Coronor. Parker’s body has now been turned over to an anthropologist for a study of the bones to determine the exact cause of death. The process could take at least a week.