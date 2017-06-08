Woman Carjacked on Dauphin Island Parkway, Police Search for 2 Suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating a robbery, carjacking early Thursday morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the Dauphin Island Parkway intersection with Zula Lane, which is just blocks away from the campus of Bishop State Community College.

The victim told officers that she was driving down the road when she was hit from behind by a dark blue colored Mercury Grand Marquis. The driver and passenger of the Mercury got out of the car and approached her car. She said the suspects threatened to assault her if she did not get out of the vehicle. After she got out, one of the suspects jumped into her car and drove off. The other suspect followed in the Mercury. The victim’s car has been described as a black 2006 Cadillac DTS.

At this time, no arrests have been made. If you have any information about the crime, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.