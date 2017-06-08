Two Schools Break-Ins in South Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects who broke into two local schools in south Baldwin County.

The break-ins occurred at Gulf Shores High School and Orange Beach Elementary School, according to Facebook posts from the Orange Beach Police Department and the Gulf Shores Police Department.

It is unknown what the suspects took from the schools or the motive behind the break-ins.

During both break-ins, the two suspects wore hooded jackets in attempts to hide their identity. However, surveillance video captured images of both suspects at several points during the break-ins.

If you have any information about the suspects, please Investigator Trent Johnson at 251-981-9777.