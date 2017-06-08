Two Schools Break-Ins in South Baldwin County

By Published:
Police in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are looking for these two suspects after two schools were broken into.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects who broke into two local schools in south Baldwin County.

The break-ins occurred at Gulf Shores High School and Orange Beach Elementary School, according to Facebook posts from the Orange Beach Police Department and the Gulf Shores Police Department.

It is unknown what the suspects took from the schools or the motive behind the break-ins.

During both break-ins, the two suspects wore hooded jackets in attempts to hide their identity. However, surveillance video captured images of both suspects at several points during the break-ins.

If you have any information about the suspects, please Investigator Trent Johnson at 251-981-9777.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s