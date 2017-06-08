Trump Taps Seasoned Law Enforcement Attorney to Head FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the FBI is a white-collar defense lawyer with a strong law enforcement background.

Senate Republicans and some Democrats praised the nomination. Trump surprised Washington early Wednesday by tweeting that he intended to nominate Christopher Wray to replace James Comey.

The announcement came a day ahead of the ousted FBI director’s blockbuster congressional testimony about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible connections with Russia.

Wray was a high-ranking official in George W. Bush’s Justice Department and later represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal. Trump called him “an impeccably qualified individual.”