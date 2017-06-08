Three-Alarm Fire Destroys Pensacola Cabinet Shop

Pensacola, FL (WKRG) – A three-alarm fire kept crews busy this afternoon in Pensacola. Escambia County Fire Rescue Chief Pat Grace says calls started coming in to 911 around 1:30 Thursday afternoon. When crews first arrived, there was heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire spread quickly and ultimately, 10 engine companies, 3 ladder trucks and multiple other fire crews responded.

Chief Grace says it took only about 30 minutes for crews to get the fire under control. The chief says the building was destroyed by the fire.

No one was hurt. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and dehydration. He is expected to be ok.