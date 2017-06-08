St. Elmo Crash Splits Car, Kills One

Mobile, Al (WKRG)–

Orange marks on the ground and broken glass are the only physical signs left of what happened here yesterday. This is video Aunterius Maddox posted to his Facebook page. In it, you can see the horrifying aftermath—a car spliced in half. One woman who didn’t want to be identified said she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I drove up and came across and I seen the part of the car here, and part of the car over there I just sat there in my truck and said a prayer.”

She knew it could have been a lot worse.

“It’s really sad, it really is. You know, lost a boy’s life and almost lost her and the other guy’s life.”

According to State Troopers, this crash happened around 3:00 pm. Jamie McDole was driving a black Pontiac across Highway 90 on Argyle Road and collided with a white Dodge Ram. In the video, it appears the Dodge Ram was a Mobile County vehicle.

Witnesses here tell me that after her car was clipped by that county vehicle, her car then swung over, hit these metal poles, and half the car went one way, the other half landed in front of the gas station.

People say McDole’s brother, Jacob McDonald, was in the back half of the car and was thrown. Authorities say he later died at the hospital. Another passenger was also treated for his injuries. After the wreck, Officials say McDole ran from the wreck, and stole a nearby truck and drove off only to crash again, this time into a tree. She was taken to the hospital and later booked into Metro Jail on several charges, including drugs. McDole has a long history with Mobile police for several serious offenses.

“I don’t wish nothing against her, but she needs help and I hope she realizes she took somebody’s life.”

The case is still under investigation. Several people in Irvington today saying their prayers go out to the families of the victims.