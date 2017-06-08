BREAKING: Sex Offender Held on $600K Bond in Escambia Jail

Jessica Taloney Published: Updated:

A man convicted of rape in 1999 is in the Escambia County, Florida jail this morning charged with a sex offender violation.

Robert Letroy Howard, 38, is being held on a $600,000 bond.  He was booked into jail around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

 

Howard is a registered sex offender in East Brewton, Alabama.  Public records show he was convicted of raping two 19 year old women in 1999.

Authorities last verified Howard’s address on June 1, according to the Alabama sex offender registry which lists him as compliant.

News 5 has left a message with the spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s office to find out more about Howard’s arrest.

