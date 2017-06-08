Seven Teens Accused of Inciting Riot

Defuniak Springs, FL. (WKRG) – Seven teens being held at the Walton Youth Development Center in Defuniak Springs now face felony charges for allegedly trying to riot. Investigators say the teens, who range in age from 14-18, were involved in a gang-related incident at the facility.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 1 pm. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says after interviewing staff members and reviewing surveillance video, it was determined the seven teens attacked rival gang members in the hallway of the facility, which is contracted through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

A report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows that 16-year old Antwon McRae went against a staff member’s direct order and encouraged others to leave a classroom at the facility and attack students as they walked down a hallway.

McRae, Montrell Lawson, 14, Willie Keaton, 18, Melvin Jackson, Jr., 16, Traquaviois Dennison, 17, Demetrius Ceasar, 17, and Keith McDonald, 15, are all charged with inciting riot at a state correctional institution. That’s a second-degree felony. Keaton was taken to the Walton County Jail. The other teens were taken to a juvenile facility in Crestview.