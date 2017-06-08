Police Arrest 6 on Terror Charges in UK Ahead of National Election

Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

LONDON (AP) – Police have arrested six men in actions directed against terror in the U.K. as a tense nation begins voting in a national election.

Detectives from London police’s counterterrorism command raided properties in east London on Thursday, detaining three people on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offenses.

The three, who were not connected to the weekend attack on London Bridge, are being questioned at a south London police station.

Separately, police investigating the London Bridge attack made three arrests in Ilford, also in east London, late Wednesday.

Police are hunting any possible accomplices in the attack in which three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then launched a knife rampage. Eight people were killed and dozens were injured.

Police shot and killed the attackers.

