Passenger Medevaced from Carnival Fantasy in Gulf of Mexico

The 70,000-ton Carnival Fantasy operates year-round five-, six- and seven-day voyages from Charleston, S.C. Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Lines

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A passenger on the cruise ship Carnival Fantasy was medevaced Thursday morning after a medical emergency.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report from the Fantasy of a passenger suffering heart attack symptoms. At the time, the cruise ship was approximately 170 nautical miles south of Mobile.

In the response, the Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the station in New Orleans and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing from the station in Mobile.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, the passenger was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with a nurse from the ship. The passenger’s condition is unknown at this time.

The Carnival Fantasy returns to the Port of Mobile next Monday.

 

