Orlando Gator struck, killed by private plane on airport runway

By Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – News outlets report that an airplane hit an 11-foot (4-meter) alligator that had wandered onto a runway at a small Florida airport, killing the reptile last week.

The Orlando Sentinel quotes airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell as saying “there was some damage to the private plane and that wildlife officials reported the alligator to be 500 pounds (230 kilograms).”

A trapper later removed the alligator’s body.

The Orlando Executive Airport is located near downtown Orlando, and it is surrounded by several lakes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s