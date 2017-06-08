Orlando Gator struck, killed by private plane on airport runway

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – News outlets report that an airplane hit an 11-foot (4-meter) alligator that had wandered onto a runway at a small Florida airport, killing the reptile last week.

The Orlando Sentinel quotes airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell as saying “there was some damage to the private plane and that wildlife officials reported the alligator to be 500 pounds (230 kilograms).”

A trapper later removed the alligator’s body.

The Orlando Executive Airport is located near downtown Orlando, and it is surrounded by several lakes.