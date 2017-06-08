LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 a.m.- It is a good-looking start for your Thursday on the roadway. So far we’re accident and delay free right now on the Bayway and Causeway, both directions flowing along freely. No problems right now through the Bankhead or George Wallace tunnel. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents or problem spots they’re having to deal with in the city. No issues through Baldwin County and in Pensacola a new trouble spot there and Mirabelle drive at North Davis Highway. It’s a fender bender just north of I-10.

5:35 a.m.- As your early Thursday continues to unfold, your commute looks good on the bayway and Causeway right now, no accidents or delays. Through both tunnels running smoothly. No accidents in Mobile but there are a couple of disabled vehicles in the roadways. Mobile police trying to help move these problems at Moffett Road at Wolf Ridge and Williams Street there between Emogene and Clairmont. No problems coming down I-65, we’re looking good through Baldwin County. In Pensacola an earlier accident still being finished West Young Street at North V Street by Florida Highway Patrol

5:06 a.m.- Good morning if your Thursday morning schedule makes you get up and out here before the sun does, looks like things are moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway. Accident and delay free both directions, no issues through either of the tunnels. In Mobile, both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol telling us no accidents they’re working. Looking good throughout Baldwin County. In Pensacola, one accident West Young Street in North V Street. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of that fender bender but beyond that everything else looks pretty good.