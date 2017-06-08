Grenade rounds found in luggage at Alabama airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Checked baggage operations were temporarily suspended at an Alabama airport when Transportation Security Administration officials found grenade rounds in a passenger’s luggage.

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said via Twitter that Wednesday morning, four 40mm grenade rounds were discovered in the passenger’s bag at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

A TSA explosives specialist assessed images of the rounds and called police bomb technicians “to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The grenade rounds were removed from the checked baggage room, and operations resumed shortly thereafter. Howell says he wasn’t sure if the rounds were live.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)