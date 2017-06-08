EXCLUSIVE: Sister of Naomi Jones Murder Suspect Says “He’s Not a Monster”

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The sister of the man arrested for the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones is standing by her brother in an interview you’ll see tonight exclusively on News 5.

Althea Walker, the sister of murder suspect Robert Letroy Howard, told News 5’s Katrice Nolan, “I am here for my brother and he’ll always be my brother.”

In a Thursday morning press conference to announce his arrest, investigators called Howard a “monster” for the death of Jones, who was found dead of asphyxiation by fishermen in Eight Mile Creek.

Walker defended her brother in her interview with News 5.

“I want people to know he is not a monster,” Walker said.

The full interview tonight on News 5.