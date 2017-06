MOBILE, AL, (WKRG)- Police are at the Brewton home of 38-year-old Robert Howard, a registered sex offender who has been charged for first degree murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

Howard was arrested Thursday morning at 4:30 a.m.

He is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a 600-thousand dollar bond.

