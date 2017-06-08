BREAKING: ECSO Confirms Arrest Made in Naomi’s Death

UPDATE 8:30 AM: In a press conference Thursday morning, Escambia County Sheriff, David Morgan confirmed that 38-year-old Robert Letroy Howard, has been arrested in connection with with Naomi’s murder.

Video surveillance shows that Howard was in the area during the time of Naomi’s disapperance.

Police believe Howard acted alone in the murder of Naomi and was taken into custody early Thursday morning at 4:30 am.

He is being held on a $600,000 bond in Escambia County jail charged with a sex offender violation and a first degree murder charge.

The investigation is still unfolding.



MOBILE, AL (WKRG)-Escambia County, Florida Sheriff David Morgan has called an 8:30 a.m. press conference regarding the Naomi Jones homicide investigation.

Jones, 12, was missing for five days before her body was discovered in Eight Mile Creek about four miles from the Aspen Village Apartments were she lived in Pensacola.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Morgan said Jones died of asphyxiation and told reporters that investigators had identified three persons of interest who communicated with the young girl on a social media app called ‘Marco Polo’. The sheriff described the messages as sexual.

Experts who analyzed Jones’ remains determined that the 12-year-old died within 24 to 36 hours after she disappeared on May 31.