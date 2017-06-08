1 Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Crash in South Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in south Mobile County claimed the life of one man and sent three others to the hospital.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 about two miles east of Grand Bay in the St. Elmo area just after 3 p.m. and involved four cars.

According to a release from the Alabama State Troopers, 28-year-old Jacob McDonald, who is from Irvington, was killed in the crash. McDonald was a passenger in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix that collided with a 2009 Dodge Ram. The Pontiac came to its final resting point after striking two other vehicles that were parked on private property on the side of the road.

After the crash, the driver of the Pontiac got out of the car and fled the scene in a 1999 Dodge Ram, which was taken from the parking lot of a gas station near the scene of the first crash. The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Jamie McDole, and she is the sister of Jacob McDonald. After fleeing the scene, McDole crashed the Dodge truck into a tree on Jay Drive just minutes away from the first scene.

The driver of the Dodge truck has been identified as 49-year-old Michael White, who was transported to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Miss. A second passenger (third occupant) in the Pontiac was transported to Providence Hospital in Mobile for treatment. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the case. At this time, no charges have been filed.