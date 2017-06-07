Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Destin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a hit in Destin, Florida.

The incident happened on Highway 98 in Destin near the Stahlman Avenue intersection near the East Destin Pass and across the street from Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village.

According to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive by deputies around 3:10 a.m.

Deputies were forced to close the eastbound lanes of Highway 98 for a couple hours, but one lane of the roadway is once again open.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time. No information about the vehicle involved was provided.

This is a developing story and more information is expected to be released later Wednesday.