Waterspout on Mobile Bay

June 6, 2017 was a stormy evening for south Mobile County. Vincent Bertolino watched a waterspout on the western shore of Mobile Bay for about 6 minutes. This particular type of waterspout forms on the edge of thunderstorms that are not severe, as they move across water. Notice the rain falling on one side of it- that’s where air was sinking. This waterspout formed where the air was rising, on the edge of the rain.

If it were to hit land, it would be classified as a weak tornado but it would also likely weaken and fade quickly.

What’s the difference between a waterspout and a tornado? Waterspouts happen over water and tend to be much weaker but there are more differences. See them here, along with more videos.