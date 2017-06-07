Voodoo Lineup Announced

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Foo Fighters have been named the headliner of a Halloween weekend music and arts festival in New Orleans.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rSWoWb ) the band, along with fellow alternative rockers The Killers, rapper Kendrick Lamar, DJ Snake and electronic band LCD Soundsystem were announced on Tuesday as the main acts of the 19th Voodoo Festival.

From Oct. 27-29 the artists join a lineup of more than 70 acts performing at the City Park Festival Grounds.

The festival is the second produced by C3 Presents, which also organizes the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas and Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Three-day general admission costs $140 plus taxes and fees. Three-day tickets for VIPs are $400 plus taxes and fees and platinum tickets are $1050.