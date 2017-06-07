SLIDESHOW: Heavy Rains Bring Floods to Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – After heavy rains swept through the Gulf Coast late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the roads and homes of Northwest Florida were left flooded.

In Santa Rosa County, many of the roadways and bridges are once again open after officials were forced to close the roadways because of the flooding. For a full list of closures in Santa Rosa County, click here.

In Pace, families woke up to flood waters inside their homes and feet of water waiting outside. “I went and looked at the front door and it was about to come in the front door,” renter Kristi Knoth said Wednesday morning. News Five’s Chad Petri talked to several floodings victims about the damage they received.

Mayo Park flooded in Milton, Fla. 17 Avenue/ Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola. One car was submerged Tuesday night. Two other cars were damaged after driving through standing water. Pensacola police dispatchers tell WKRG there are no road closures Tuesday morning. (Photo: Dan Kettinger/WKRG)