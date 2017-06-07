SLIDESHOW: Heavy Rains Bring Floods to Northwest Florida

By Published:
Mayo Park flooded in Milton, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – After heavy rains swept through the Gulf Coast late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, the roads and homes of Northwest Florida were left flooded.

In Santa Rosa County, many of the roadways and bridges are once again open after officials were forced to close the roadways because of the flooding. For a full list of closures in Santa Rosa County, click here.

In Pace, families woke up to flood waters inside their homes and feet of water waiting outside. “I went and looked at the front door and it was about to come in the front door,” renter Kristi Knoth said Wednesday morning. News Five’s Chad Petri talked to several floodings victims about the damage they received.

News Five will continue to follow the flooding and post updates. Be sure to watch News 5 at Noon for the very latest.

SLIDESHOW: Flooding Slams Northwest Florida

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s