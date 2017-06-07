Search for Missing Teenager Underway in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Pensacola Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing this week.

17-year-old Nakisha Hawkins was last seen Tuesday morning on Airport Boulevard near the Steak and Shake in the Pensacola area.

Police say Hawkins is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail, wearing a brown sundress, brown sweater, sandals and a red backpack.

If you have any information about Hawkins or her whereabouts, please call Sgt. Steve Rankin with Pensacola Police at (850) 436-5451.