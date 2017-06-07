Pensacola Police Make Arrest in 2013 Murder

Pensacola Police arrested Warren Mygel Hetherington, 42, Tuesday and charged him with First Degree Murder in connection with the 2013 shooting death of Alexia Rochelle Baggett.

The murder occurred on February 23, 2013 on South L Street in Pensacola around 11:30 pm while Baggett stood in a driveway. The investigation revealed that Hetherington and Baggett had been in a relationship for several years and had broken up just prior the shooting.

Hetherington is being held in the Escambia County Jail on no bond and is scheduled for a court appearance on June 29.