Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly retires after 18 seasons

By Published:
Bob Stoops
Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops yells to his team during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. Oklahoma won 52-38. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Bob Stoops has decided to retire as Oklahoma’s football coach after 18 seasons that included the 2000 national championship and 10 Big 12 Conference titles.

Stoops says the time is right to conclude his run in charge of the Sooners. The 56-year-old Stoops is a sure bet for the Hall of Fame.

Oklahoma says 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is being promoted to head coach, making him the youngest head coach in the Bowl Subdivision.

Stoops was the longest-tenured active coach in major college football. In 18 seasons with the Sooners, Stoops was 190-48.

