Motorcyclist killed after shooting at deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist who shot at a deputy during a traffic stop was shot and killed Monday night near Lake Wales.

Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies were working traffic detail on Highway 60, east of Lake Wales at 6:30 p.m. A deputy had pulled over a vehicle when a motorcycle drove past him at 112 miles per hour.

Judd said the deputy saw the motorcycle hit his brakes and make a turn. The deputy did not chase the motorcycle, but followed in the direction of the driver.

When he arrived at an intersection of Glenn St. Mary Road, the deputy saw the motorcycle lying on its side.

Judd said as soon as the deputy stepped out of his vehicle, the motorcyclist reached for a gun at his waist.

A second deputy arrived and also fired at the suspect, who fired back.

The suspect, identified as Quinton Lewis Case, 34, of the Winter Haven area, was shot and killed.

Neither deputy was injured.

Judd said Case has an extensive criminal record and was wanted for violating parole. He may have made a statement to a family member or friend that he “was not going to jail.”

“It was a fatal mistake for him to shoot at my deputies tonight,” said Judd. “We have absolutely no idea, why in the world he would do that, other than the fact that he believed, I guess, he was going to state prison.”

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, as is protocol.