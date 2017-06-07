Head-on Collision Kills Two in Mobile County

By Published:

Two people were killed in a head-on collision early Wednesday.

The crash happened on two-lane Highway 45 at Smithtown Road north of Kushla in Mobile County.  Saraland Police and other first responders from Saraland were on the scene.  Police have not yet identified the victims pending notification of family.

The wreck stopped traffic on Highway 45 for several hours.  Many smaller vehicles were able to turn around, while many bigger trucks were stuck on the highway, waiting for the scene to be cleared.

Highway 45 was reopened by noon.

