Free Bicycle Safety Event, Free Helmets this Weekend

WKRG, The Gulf Coast CW and Greene and Phillips are teaming up to sponsor an important summer safety event this weekend.

The Team Share the Road Bicycle Safety Roundup is this Saturday, June 10th from 9 a.m. until noon at Brookley Aeroplex. That’s at the corner of Broad & 5th streets.

It’s fun and FREE for kids 15 and under. There will be bike safety checks, an obstacle course, a bike race and participants will get a certificate of completion.

Bring your bike and helmet to have fun. If you don’t have a helmet, the first 350 kids will receive a free one from Green and Phillips Injury Lawyers.