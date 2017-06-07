Florida High School Students Invent Straw that Detects Date Rape Drug

MIAMI, FL (CNN) Three Florida high school students invented a product that could save lives. It’s a simple straw that can instantly tell if a drink has been tampered with. A team of students from Gulliver Preparatory school created a smart straw. And it’s very simple, you just put the straw in your drink. If it is clear, then that indicates that there is no Ketamine or GHB in your alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink. But if it comes out blue the drink is tampered with Ketamine or GHB. Before developing the actual smart straw the students did their homework. They learned 1 in every 5 women is the victim of rape.

The girls entered their straw into the business plan challenge where they took home first place.